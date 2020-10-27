How to prepare your business for a post-COVID-19 recovery. Top CEOs weigh in

The COVID-19 pandemic has been raging for more than seven months now, but astute business leaders are thinking about how to rapidly recover.

The bottom line—yes, in addition to that bottom line—is taking the lessons learned during the coronavirus crisis and adapting them to the workplace to ensure that companies not only survive but excel.

In the third installment of Fast Company‘s “Growth in Crisis” series, Arizona State University president Michael Crow, Mercer CEO and president Martine Ferland, and Infoblox CEO and president Jesper Andersen talk about the strategies businesses must embrace going forward.

Here are the top three:

1. Technology

Up your tech game. Now is the time to make sure your team and your clients have the digital tools needed to thrive. ASU, for example, added a third platform for classes, so students could learn and professors could teach the way that suits them best. (Crow estimates that ASU has used 1 billion minutes of Zoom.)

This revolution means companies need to have the tech—and the people—in place in order to tackle the challenges that have emerged since March.

“This pandemic has shown the haves and the have-nots,” says Andersen. “There are a lot of conversations going on in boardrooms around the world with companies that were not really ready for this, so what we’re seeing is an acceleration of this digital transformation.”