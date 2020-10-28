Your webcam is killing your leadership presence. Save it in 3 steps

Recently, I was coaching a sales team that was new to presenting their products on a video call. When they started their pitch, I realized I felt like no one was talking to me. It was impersonal, and frankly, I was bored.

Where the new normal is virtual for the foreseeable future, how can you increase your leadership presence when you are presenting over a webcam?

Step 1: “It’s all in the eyes”

Eye contact is the biggest trap when presenting virtually.

Social protocol and the lack of holographic technology affirm the communicators’ usual tendency to “look at the person.” This means that you are looking down at the screen. While it is a natural tendency to look at someone’s face when you are speaking, it seems like you are not making eye contact and looking down—which confuses your audience. They may be thinking: Are they texting? Are they reading emails? Are they trustworthy? Am I boring? Am I not trustworthy?

It may also build up a confrontational ambiance. Any of these implications, built up throughout successive meetings, are detrimental to potential discourse. To get rid of any perceived frostiness between the participants, and engage your audience, know where to look and when.

Look into the camera when you speak. Sure, this might feel like you are speaking to Hal in 2001: A Space Odyssey, but you look like you are making eye contact with your audience. Then when you are listening, you can look back down at the screen. When speaking, speak into the camera. Some clients have asked me, “How will I know what the other person’s reaction is if I am looking into the camera?” Check-in. Feel free to glance down now and then to gauge their reaction but speak into your camera.

Pro tip: Pretend the person is right behind the camera or that the camera is the other person’s eyes.