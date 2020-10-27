Still no stimulus check? The IRS is helping people register for payment before it’s too late

After making a last-ditch attempt to reach millions of eligible Americans who still haven’t received a $1,200 stimulus check, the Internal Revenue Service is now making a last last-ditch attempt.

Next month, the IRS will hold a special registration event in which it will partner with organizations that work with low-income and underserved communities. The goal? “To encourage everyone who doesn’t normally file a tax return to register to receive an Economic Impact Payment,” the IRS said in a statement.

The event comes after the IRS in September sent letters to nearly 9 million Americans with “unusual tax situations” letting them know they may be eligible to receive one of the stimulus checks that were authorized as part of the federal CARES Act in March. While most eligible taxpayers—including those with direct deposit and people who filed a return last year—received their checks months ago, many non-filers have not.

The IRS set up a special online portal where non-filers can register, but part of the problem is that many eligible non-filers simply may not know about it. Many of these filers are low-income or non-English speakers.

With the registration event, which takes place on November 10, the IRS and its partner groups are hoping to get the word out before the November 21 deadline. As part of the effort, the groups are translating resources and communications into 35 languages, and the IRS said it will offer “special support” for people who need help registering in some cases.

Admittedly, the event does not have the catchiest of names. The IRS is calling it “National EIP Registration Day,” which sounds more like an act of civic obligation. (The EIP stands for “Economic Impact Payment.”) The agency might have more luck if it called it “National Get Your $1,200 Day.”

If you think that you or someone you know is eligible to register, learn more about “National EIP Registration Day” here.