‘Expand the court’ becomes a Twitter rallying cry after Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS confirmation

Within hours of Senate Republicans forcing through the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court while voting in the 2020 presidential election has already begun, Twitter was overtaken with calls to “expand the court.”

The calls urge the Democrats, should they win the White House and the Senate next week, to add additional justices to the Supreme Court in order to combat the Republicans’ actions of forcing through their pick of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the seat left empty by Ruth Bader Ginsberg just days before Election Day—this after Republicans blocked President Obama’s SCOTUS pick for months before the 2016 election.

The fact of the matter is, the U.S. constitution is on the side of the “expand the court” calls. The constitution doesn’t specify the U.S. Supreme Court has to be nine justices—indeed, there have been fewer than nine and more than nine at other points in America’s history.

And calls to “expand the court” are only growing louder. Simply doing a search for the phrase on Twitter will reveal the number of everyday Americans, as well as law experts and journalists, calling for expansion. And then there are others calling for SCOTUS expansion—including politicians, and even Donald Trump’s own niece.

Expand the Court. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 27, 2020

Expand the court. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2020