Twitch-inspired live streams could be the future of political fundraising

On Sunday, a coalition of progressive-leaning political groups hosted a fundraising event with performances by artists such as Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, Jason Mraz, and Herbie Hancock. In keeping with coronavirus precautions, the event—called Lift Every Voice —was online only, with performances prerecorded from artists’ homes or studios to maximize production quality.

But thanks to the use of technology from a company called Hovercast, which has been working with Democratic organizations from the Bernie Sanders campaign to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, the performance felt more like a Twitch live stream than yet another Zoom webinar. And most importantly, it was able to bring in close to $20,000 in donations.

“Since COVID happened, we’ve been helping these campaigns pivot to virtual events,” says Hovercast cofounder and CEO Eli Stonberg. “We’ve been working with all sorts of folks to make something that goes well beyond a Zoom.”

Hovercast, he says, takes inspiration from video gaming platforms such as Twitch—where Democratic representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar recently played the popular game Among Us as part of an effort to motivate young voters—to keep viewers feeling like their participation actually matters. “These lessons that essentially video games have been teaching us for 40 years apply to interactive live-streaming,” he argues.

On Sunday, live audience chat appeared below the streaming broadcast, with highlights from the discussion appearing alongside the performances and speeches by politicians such as New Jersey Democratic senator Cory Booker. A donation meter designed to look like an unfurling musical score grew as viewers contributed to a political fund backing groups such as Color of Change, which supports racial justice, and Higher Heights, which supports Black women running for office. The first names and last initials of donors appeared onscreen throughout the evening.

Hovercast is part of a balancing act for political organizations that, like so many others, have had traditional in-person events fall by the wayside amid coronavirus precautions. Mobilize, a progressive and Democratic-leaning event and volunteering platform, saw virtual events go from about 25% of hosted activities before the virus outbreak to more than 95% around March. The percentage of online events is still hovering around 85%, according to data Mobilize shared with Fast Company.

That’s a challenge for politicians and the groups that support them, who risk losing the energy of in-person meetups and rallies as they switch to Zoom calls and online broadcasts. They also have to balance allowing audience members from across the internet with the risk of disruptive trolling and harassment. But the shift has motivated the world of political campaigning to continue its push into the online realm.