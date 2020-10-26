Joe Biden warned we weren’t ready for a pandemic one year ago. Here’s what Trump was doing that day

What: An intriguing Twitter thread providing context and clarity around former vice president Joe Biden’s eerily prescient warning about pandemic readiness from one year ago.

Who: Writer and activist Charlotte Clymer.

Why we care: Considering how susceptible to conspiracy theories the president and his followers are, it’s almost surprising that neither seems to be pushing the idea that COVID-19 somehow originated with Biden.

After all, the Democratic presidential candidate did sound the alarm about a potential pandemic suspiciously close to its arrival, in a tweet that now carries the macabre retroactive prescience of the infamous “Bin Laden Determined to Strike in the U.S.” president’s daily briefing.

We are not prepared for a pandemic. Trump has rolled back progress President Obama and I made to strengthen global health security. We need leadership that builds public trust, focuses on real threats, and mobilizes the world to stop outbreaks before they reach our shores. https://t.co/1qqpgayUEX — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 25, 2019

Biden’s tweet turned one year old over the past weekend and went viral on the occasion. However, plenty of Twitter users tend to haul out the tweet whenever Trump periodically bemoans that nobody could have seen a pandemic coming. It’s always a satisfying rejoinder to see, a sanity-cleansing reminder that our current predicament was never a foregone conclusion and that different leaders would have handled it differently.

But how did Biden’s tweet come about anyway? What sort of inside knowledge was he getting, and why wasn’t Trump privy to the same information?