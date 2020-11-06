The 19 best books Fast Company staffers read during quarantine—and the best indie bookstores to buy them from

advertisement advertisement

Whether you’re diving into an engrossing period drama, reading up on the history of protests or pandemics, or escaping into a fantastical world, chances are you’ve indulged in some reading during the pandemic. Market researcher Rakuten estimates that between March and April of this year, book sales rocketed 777%. That’s great news for authors and publishers, but not so much for book stores; most consumers are still buying their books from big online retailers like Amazon. In fact, according to the American Booksellers Association, at least one independent bookstore has closed each week since the pandemic began.

advertisement

advertisement

As the weather gets colder, COVID cases rise, and we opt for time at home, we at Fast Company encourage you to shop local, independent book stores for all your reading needs. If you don’t have a bookshop in your own neighborhood, we have great news: online store Bookshop.org supports local bookstores around the country with every purchase. Through their site you can choose a specific shop that suits your fancy, or make a general purchase, the profits of which will be divided and sent to indie bookstores all over the country. Pretty cool, huh? If you’re looking for suggestions, we’ve gathered some of our favorite quarantine reads below. Happy reading. Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano

I read this book on maternity leave just before the COVID lockdowns started. It seems like a lifetime ago. The book tells the story of a 12 year old boy who is the sole survivor of a plane crash. His coming of age story is intertwined with the stories of the other passengers on the plane, and his struggle with instant fame and debilitating grief. The book examines friendship, family, and how we as nation deal with unimaginable tragedy. Buy it from: Nicolas Books in Ann Arbor, MI

My family relocated to Ann Arbor, MI at the end of the summer. I’ve been pleasantly surprised to find that the city has several independent bookstores. Nicolas has a huge book selection, unique gifts, and a very helpful staff. Additional mentions: I haven’t been yet but I can’t wait to visit Literati Bookstore also in Ann Arbor, it won the Publishers Weekly 2019 Bookstore of the Year. When I lived in New York I adored Bluestockings, they are volunteer run and collectively-owned and specialize in books feminism, climate, race and social justice. They also carried my short-lived zine.

— Kate Davis, Deputy Editor On Immunity: An Innoculation by Eula Biss

A book for our times, On Immunity delves into the history of immunity in a beautiful, narrative way. Biss is a poet, and her prose makes it easy to latch onto the stories of how we’ve come to understand immunity and tried to wield it in our favor. She also delves into the anti-vaccination movement with intense care, while also highlighting its classist and racist foundations. Buy it from: Three Lives & Company in New York, NY

One of my favorite bookstores in New York is Three Lives & Company. It’s tiny, but extremely well curated. I never leave without buying something.

—Ruth Reader, Staff Writer Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld

I’m always excited to support a former Fast Company staffer. Rodham, which imagines the former Secretary of State’s life if she’d never married Bill, is not Sittenfeld’s finest, but she reminds the reader of how hard life was for professional women in the 80s and 90s—and in some ways, how little progress we’ve made.

advertisement

advertisement

Buy it from: Book Beat in Oak Park, MI

At Book Beat, you’ll be literally in the stacks—there are so many books in hand, they’ve started piling them on top of the shelves. So whether you’re looking for an art book, novel, or non-fiction, there’s a lot to find among the shelves.

—Lilly Smith, Associate Editor The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

This is such a beautiful, humane look at the lives of undocumented immigrants across the U.S., from day laborers in Staten Island to communities affected by the Flint water crisis and the workers who cleaned up Ground Zero. The book is part-memoir and part-reportage, and one of the things I found most striking was how much Karla delves into her own struggles with mental health and those of the immigrants she profiles. Buy it from: Kepler’s Books in Menlo Park, CA

My mom and I always frequent this book shop on my trips home.

—Pavithra Mohan, Staff Writer The War That Saved My Life by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley

My daughter read this and insisted that my husband and I do the same. We each tore through it in a couple of days. Vivid and indelible story about a girl in England during WWII. Buy it from: Books are Magic in Brooklyn, NY

I love their taste, and the layout is great for browsing, the lighting is perfect, and the readings are cool. I miss visiting in person.

—Jill Bernstein, Editorial Director How To Write An Autobiographical Novel: Essays by Alexander Chee

I finally got around to reading this memoir, and it’s intimate, sincere, and beautifully written. Told through essays that range from Chee’s work with AIDS activists in San Francisco, to his time as a cater waiter in New York, to when he grew a rose garden in his Brooklyn backyard, you get a look at all the complexities that make up a life, and all the experiences that create a writer. Reading it felt like when a friend opens up to you, at times heavy but also engaging, amusing, and always thoughtful. And even though you learn a lot about Chee, there’s also a lot you can take away for yourself.



advertisement

Buy it from: Cafe Con Libros in Brooklyn, NY

Cafe Con Libros is small, but it’s big in spirit and in community. It’s a feminist bookstore and coffee shop that hosts multiple book clubs. I love their mission and their name.

—Kristin Toussaint, Assistant Editor Two Dimensional Man by Paul Sahre

Being surrounded by great design and architecture in the city was always a great source of inspiration. Now that I’m confined to my house, I’ve had to find other ways to charge up. In this book, Sahre is incredibly honest in a series of short stories about the ups and downs of being a designer. I especially love his art school anecdotes; they’re laden with humor that speaks directly to the design community, and reminds me why I got into this industry in the first place. The book gives me new life with each read. Buy it from: Word in Jersey City, NJ

—Mike Schnaidt, Creative Director The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson

I’ve been on a fantasy and sci-fi kick during the pandemic, and this debut novel is by far the most imaginative and enjoyable that I’ve picked up. Set in a futuristic time when scientists have discovered that there are millions of worlds, the book’s the main character is a woman who is dead on most adjacent worlds to her own, allowing her to travel between them. It’s a mix between dystopian adventure, identity-swapping love story, and meditation on how the skin you’re born into can determine so much of your life. Buy it from: Unnameable Books in Brooklyn, NY

I recently moved to Brooklyn, and this adorable little bookstore is just down the street. It has the perfect musty smell and there’s frequently a line out the door to get in.

—Katharine Schwab, Staff Editor Burnt Sugar by Avni Dosh

I picked up this debut novel from Indian-American author Avni Doshi after it was shortlisted for the Booker prize. The story, set in Pune, follows a woman’s fragile relationship with a mother (who has dementia) who abandoned and mistreated her as a child. During the pandemic, it’s been nice to read books set abroad—this one made me feel like I had traveled to India.

advertisement

Buy it from: Greenlight Bookstore in Brooklyn, NY

The best part of this bookstore is that it’s open late. Pre-pandemic, I liked to run out and get a chocolate bar from the bodega, and pick up a book from there on the way home.

—Yaz Gagne, Assistant Editor The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

I’d had this on my list for years and finally dug in this summer. It feels like such a foundational read for understanding how our legal and criminal justice systems truly were built on white supremacy and led to the inequality and horror that exists today. I wanted to sear Alexander’s stats and examples into my brain so I could have instant recall any time someone tries to make an argument that white privilege is a myth or racism is a thing of the past. Buy it from: Semicolon Bookstore in Chicago, IL

It has an amazing initiative called Clear the Shelves, which lets Chicago Public School students come pick out books for free. I’ve only bought from them online, but am excited to check it out in person next time I’m there.

—Aimee Rawlins, Senior Staff Writer Reaganland by Rick Perlstein

The fourth book in Perlstein’s epic chronicle of the rise of the right in the United States, Reaganland covers 1976-1980. The book dramatically renders how the forces of reaction outflank what had appeared to be progressive consensus around everything from womens’ equality to abortion to gay rights. There’s also a running chunk on the rise of the “Boardroom Jacobins,” a corporate reaction to what had again been a collective belief in businesses embracing corporate social responsibility. There’s also a running lesson on how media elites get it wrong again and again in the moment. It can be a bit depressing given how things have played out the last 40 years, but in the way Perlstein explains the stitching together of a coalition of various right-wing discontents, one could see a similar embrace of the tactics to form a counter-reaction. Buy it from: Community Bookstore in Brooklyn, NY

—David Lidsky, Deputy Editor

Surge by Etel Adnan

In her mid-nineties, Lebanese poet Etel Adnan is all too aware of the stage of her life that she’s in. Surge is a collection of meditations and short poems in constant movement through time and memory, friends dead and dying, and landscapes once visited.

advertisement

Buy it from: Books are Magic in Brooklyn, NY

I’m not sure I can say anything new about Books Are Magic that my colleagues haven’t said already. I’ve always loved browsing through their perfectly curated selection and speaking with their knowledgeable staff about my next move. They’re always happy to put in an order for something they didn’t have in store.

—Samir Abady, Photo Editor Still Here by Amy Stuart

The third book in a mystery trilogy by one of my closest friends was a Canadian best-seller, and got picked up by Cobie Smulders’ Lark Productions in August.

Buy it from: Bookmark in Charlottetown, PEI

It embodies the best of any small-town indie book shop, acting as a community hub, but also just a great place to get lost in a book for a bit.

—Jeff Beer, Staff Editor The Levee by Sohrab Hura

Photographed along the lower Mississippi by Hura, who works and lives primarily in India, the book is an honest collection of portraits and landscapes of the photographer’s reaction to his surroundings (photographed in 2016). Built around themes of longing and connection and not a strictly narrative body of work, the book allows for a reinterpretation/examination into American life at the time. Buy it from: Dashwood Books in New York, NY

It’s not every day that one finds a bookstore dedicated to both old and contemporary photobooks by photographers around the world, but Dashwood is it. Priced low and high, Dashwood’s curation is vast but spot on. It’s easy to get lost browsing through hard to find gems.

—Samir Abady, Photo Editor Wine. All the time. by Marissa A. Ross

I’ve wanted to learn more about wine for a really long time. I figured quarantine was a good of a time as any to take the time to properly taste the wine I was consuming! Marissa is great because she’s full of very un-snooty lessons for the non-connoiseur. This book is perfect for people who are looking for enough knowledge to not be intimidated at their local wine shop.

advertisement