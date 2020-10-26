Amy Coney Barrett Senate vote: What to know about the Supreme Court confirmation, swearing-in process

As expected, Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as a Supreme Court justice this evening. The Senate voted 52-48 in favor of her confirmation, with Senator Susan Collins of Maine as the only Republican to vote no.

Original story:

Senate Republicans are set to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the next Supreme Court justice this afternoon—despite universal objections from Democrats, despite a divided public, and despite the fact that those same Republicans pretended to oppose election-year SCOTUS confirmations in 2016.

Here’s the latest update on Coney Barrett and what to expect from the confirmation process:

When is the vote?

A vote is expected in the Senate chamber this evening (Monday, October 26) at around 7:30 p.m. The White House then plans a swearing-in ceremony.

Can Democrats still stop or delay it?

Nope. Republicans appear to have the 51 votes they need. While some Republicans initially expressed minor misgivings about confirming a Supreme Court justice weeks before an election, Senator Susan Collins of Maine is the only Republican who is expected to actually vote against Coney Barrett’s confirmation. Vice President Mike Pence, who would cast the deciding vote in the event of a tie, may not even need to show up tonight.