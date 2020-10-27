This AI-infused writing assistant helps you find the right words

Despite the explosion of technology, writing is still a remarkably old-fashioned process. Whether you’re using a pen and paper or a computer, your brain is on its own in transforming your thoughts into a coherent piece of prose.

But an Israeli company called AI21 Labs is hoping to change that with the launch of a new smart writing tool that can take your first attempt at communicating an idea and give you a bunch of alternatives. The tool, which comes in the form of a Chrome extension called Wordtune, can make suggestions on how to tweak your sentence while keeping its meaning the same, how to condense a sentence down to its most essential parts, and even how to change the tone from casual to formal.

“Words are crude and you don’t always find the exact words, though they exist,” says AI21 cofounder and co-CEO Yoav Shoham, who was a computer science professor at Stanford for nearly 30 years. “That’s true for all of us, even good writers. Our goal is to lessen the gap.”

The extension pops up a small floating toolbar on websites such as Google Docs, Gmail, Twitter, and Facebook. If you highlight a phrase or a sentence, the functions that Wordtune can help with—like rewrite, shorten, or formal tone—show up as small buttons next to your cursor. The extension will subtly underline words you may want to replace using its thesaurus-like feature, which was designed to only suggest synonyms that fit within the sentence’s context.

There are a host of writing tools that act like copy editors and double-check your spelling and grammar, but AI21Labs is aiming to build a true writing companion that is focused on helping you find the words that express an idea most accurately. In doing so, it’s going up against Grammarly, which is primarily a smart copy editor but also can assess the tone of a piece of writing—though Wordtune takes this a step further by actually making recommendations for how you can change your tone.

We’re here to suggest fluent sentences which are closely related to the original meaning.” Ori Goshen, AI21 Labs co-CEO

For instance, take the phrase, “I think I deserve a raise”—a statement where it’s important to strike the right tone—and Wordtune can suggest more formal wordings, such as “I am of thethat I.” On the other hand, a request for a coffee meeting is transformed from the more formal, “Are you available for coffee next week?” to a casual “You want to grab coffee next week?”

Wordtune tries to strike a balance between proactively helping you and staying out of the way. Unlike Gmail’s Smart Compose feature, which predicts what you’re going to type next (and which quickly got so annoying that I turned it off), Wordtune keeps you in the driver’s seat by offering suggestions when and if you want them.