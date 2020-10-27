Scooters are badly designed and increase inequality. Here’s how to fix them

Shared electric scooters are the vanguard of new micromobility fleets that are being deployed in cities across the United States. There are good reasons for this. Along with dockless bicycles, electric scooters get people between transit stops and their actual destination—the proverbial “last mile”—and provide new options for short- and medium-distance trips underserved by buses, subways, and light rail. Plus, in a transportation landscape transformed by the coronavirus, electric scooters offer solo, open-air, socially distanced mobility.

But there are also concerns about these vehicles. With their small wheelbases and upright riding positions, electric scooters present safety risks—especially for inexperienced riders and pedestrians around them. Even without a rider, electric scooters can clog sidewalks, which creates hazards for people with disabilities. There are social equity challenges, too, since shared electric scooter fleets are typically accessed via smartphone apps. People making less than $30,000 per year are still 10% less likely to own a smartphone than the general U.S. population, and just over half of those older than 65 own such a device.

Taken together, these challenges point to an overarching truth: The shared electric scooters we have now are not the vehicles that cities would have designed to serve commuters. In fact, the ideal shared electric scooter would work and look quite differently. Here’s how.

Seating riders for safety

The shared electric scooters in service today require the rider to stand. This creates a number of ergonomic and even social problems. First, the ergonomics of the standing posture puts the rider’s center of gravity in a precarious position. Without much ability to bend their knees or widen their stance, any disruption to the scooter’s forward motion—from a crack in the sidewalk to the need to brake quickly—threatens to spill the rider from the scooter and send them to the emergency room.

Second, the standing posture often puts the rider’s sightline higher than that of pedestrians. Psychologically, this creates an unnatural hierarchy wherein riders are “above” pedestrians in the same way that SUVs lord over smaller cars, and tempts riders to zip around pedestrians and into open spots.

Lastly, the evolution of the electric scooter has posed unanswered questions about who they’re actually made for. The form factor itself originates from early 20th-century “kick” scooters that kids would often build themselves. Early designs by Swiss inventor Wim Ouboter in the 1990s, which focused on adult use, somehow turned into the wildly popular Razor at the turn of the millennium, a model that was marketed to kids. All of this has created the net impression that this design is for kids—not commuters.

Instead of a toy-like vehicle that requires the rider to stand, a more successful one-size-fits-most electric scooter features much larger wheelbases and a seated position. A vehicle with bigger wheels and a seated rider is far more resilient against uneven surfaces and sudden stops. Those ergonomics and mechanics also eliminate the problematic interactions with pedestrians that sometimes happen with a tall, fast-accelerating vehicle sharing the sidewalk. This type of vehicle also creates more balance between the size of the vehicle and the rider—eliminating the appearance of an adult using a toy.