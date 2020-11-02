This is the biggest mistake people make with microagressions at work

Over the past few months, many organizations have responded to the racial reckoning we’ve been facing by taking a hard look at their organizational practices and figuring out how to reimagine a workplace where everyone—particularly people of color—has the opportunity to grow, develop, succeed, and belong. They’ve revamped their hiring practices, created employee resource groups, and overhauled the company’s code of conduct.

And while all of these efforts are important and must be looked at with a lens of equity and inclusion in order to create an equitable and anti-racist workplace, it’s still only one part of the puzzle.

How microaggressions appear

One of the major ways an organization’s D&I efforts are sabotaged is by the discriminatory and racist (sometimes unintentional, sometimes not) actions of their employees in the form of microaggressions.

Microaggressions are comments or actions that negatively target a marginalized group of people—and are often the way that racism manifests at work.

They are frequent, pervasive, and can cause significant harm to individuals who are targeted by them, including increased anxiety, depression, and heart disease.

And microaggressions can take place even when people have good intentions or view themselves as allies. In fact, LeanIn.org recently ran a survey to gauge sentiments on allyship at work, and the results showed that over 80% of white employees saw themselves as allies to people of color in the workplace, while only 45% of Black women and only 55% of Latinas felt they had strong allies at work.

And those allies that Black women and Latinas did have, more often than not, were other people of color. The discrepancy between how white allies see themselves and how people of color see them may have a lot to do with the act of and response to microaggressions in the workplace.