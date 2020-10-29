Best advice for tech companies going public: Keep the startup energy alive

Despite COVID-19 slowing global IPO activity earlier this year, tech IPO season is back this fall and in full swing. Companies like Airbnb and Robinhood have made headlines recently as some of the most anticipated IPOs of 2020, and Snowflake, Asana, and Palantir just made their debut on the public market. Sometimes it feels like just yesterday that my cofounder Frederic Kerrest and I were preparing for Okta’s IPO, and all of this talk about going public resurfaced memories of that time back in 2017.

Founders have preconceptions of what it’s like to hit this milestone and ring the bell to open the trading day, but no matter how much you prepare, some lessons you just have to learn as you go and lean on others. Hearing from other founders on firsthand experiences going public and what to expect in the months following helped set our expectations. For any leader on the journey to IPO, here are a few key learnings from a three-year public company veteran.

Shifting the goalpost is key

I worried that when we went public, we’d lose what we loved about our tight-knit, innovative team: our agility, intensity, and dedication to hitting our goals. I thought we’d feel constrained within the boundaries of quarterly earnings and that the daily shifting stock price would distract employees, causing us to lose focus on our long-term vision. Overcoming these concerns meant shifting the goalpost and resetting our broader company vision far before the IPO.

A year or two before we went public, we started seeding a new vision with our team—to build an independent, iconic tech company—which helped employees see further out and transition their mindsets. Once we went public, we doubled down on internal messaging that emphasized our long-term objectives and took focus away from the constantly changing stock price. We started comparing ourselves to impressive, growing public technology companies that went public years before us (for us, it was Salesforce, Workday, and ServiceNow) in order to encourage employees to think more about our future potential.

Building pathways for innovation can keep the startup energy alive

Our culture did inevitably change a bit once we went public, but not in a negative way, in a natural way. It changed the pool of candidates attracted to working at Okta, namely those looking for the stability of a large company versus the grittiness of a younger startup. To ensure we didn’t stop innovating as we grew, we got creative with events (outside of our annual conference, Oktane) that helped us stay collaborative and highlight new projects.

That’s why we introduced internal launch days, an opportunity for engineers and product managers to present new features to the company internally for broader feedback. As an organization scales, it becomes more challenging for employees to stay in touch with the evolving product roadmap and understand the broader ecosystem. It also gets harder to celebrate product wins and hard work together. These internal events offer an opportunity to accelerate the feedback cycle, build excitement about new products, and keep the momentum alive.

Our internal launch days were so valuable that we evolved them into an external event called Okta Showcase—a public launch day featuring presentations from Okta executives, partners, and customers, and demos by product marketing managers that shine a spotlight on our continued innovation.