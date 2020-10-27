Forget Folgers. This startup wants to get you hooked on fancy instant coffee

A coffee startup called Cometeer , made up of MIT-trained chemists and engineers, has invented a new way to drink coffee from your favorite craft brands at home. The coffee—from brands like Equator, Counter Culture, Joe Coffee, and Birch—arrives at your door in the form of frozen pucks, packaged in dry ice, that you stick in your freezer. When you’re ready to drink it, you pop a puck into your cup, then fill it with boiling water, like some kind of fancy instant coffee. (You can also make it iced, with a splash of milk, or as a latte.) The company promises that the end result retains all the complex flavors of the bean, as if a coffee expert had brewed it for you, at only $2 a cup, compared to the $5 you might pay at a coffee shop.

Cometeer is the newest company in the booming craft coffee industry, which is estimated to be worth $85 billion in five years. There are dozens of specialty coffee roasters all over the country that carefully source beans and roast them to highlight their flavor: An experienced barista knows how to grind the beans to the correct fineness, then adjust the temperature of the water to extract the right flavors, techniques that may go over the head of the average coffee drinker. Cometeer aims to deliver coffee that has already been precisely ground and brewed, then flash frozen to preserve the perfect taste and aroma.

“The best coffee has more flavor compounds than the best glass of wine,” says Matthew Roberts, cofounder and CEO of Cometeer. “But a lot of those compounds don’t actually make it into the consumer’s cup. Until I got into coffee, I thought it was just a bitter base for my cream and sugar.”

To be perfectly honest, I tend to treat my morning coffee as a vehicle for caffeine and coconut milk creamer, too. But I decided to do a taste test over the weekend, testing three different roasts from Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, George Howell, and Equator, all of which had been frozen into Cometeer’s pucks. For the first time, I was able to taste different notes, like a fruitier flavor in one and an almond flavor in another.

“It’s often a revelation when someone really tastes good coffee for the first time,” says George Howell, one of the country’s best-known specialty roasters and an adviser to Cometeer. “Milk and sugar often mask the flavor of the coffee. But once you begin to appreciate the flavors contained in the bean, many people want to drink it black.”

Trained as a computer scientist, Roberts started his career working at a software firm. It may seem like an odd background for a coffee entrepreneur, but it’s actually pretty useful. For the past five years, he has been focused on building the machinery that will transform roasted beans into pucks. As he explored the chemistry of coffee, he decided the best way to preserve the complexity of flavor is by flash-freezing, which refers to quickly freezing something at an extremely cold temperature, much like the fruit in the freezer section that is frozen at peak freshness. He believes that other methods, like dehydrating it or bottling it, would result in the loss of some flavor compounds.

“We’re a technology company in the coffee industry,” he says. “We’re a platform that allows independent farmers and roasters to share their craft, by unlocking the full flavor of the coffee.”