An unconventional success strategy for workers? Managing your manager

Your boss is one of your most important pathways to career growth and success. Managing your boss comes down to helping them align with you on goals. Perhaps you want to eventually take on a new type of responsibility, which differs from your current role. The first step is learning to understand each other based off a solid foundation of trust.

And whether your boss is a strict ruler or a shining example of leadership, it is up to you to express what you need from them by establishing this strong connection. To find success at your workplace, here are a few steps you can take to improve a relationship with your manager and ensure you are both on the same page.

Establish a firm foundation

To start off on the right foot with your boss, make an effort to build up trust. From there set high-quality (but reachable) expectations for each other, and work hard toward your own respective goals. Moreover, as an employee, be confident. Too often, people view themselves as somehow less-than in importance compared to their leaders. Demonstrating security in your own value will take you far. Remind yourself that your work has dignity. So no matter what project or task you engage in, know without you, your boss would not be able to do it.

Once you have this mindset established, then you can show your boss your worth, by hitting all their goals and show you are a dependable employee. Follow-through is one of the best ways to improve a relationship with and make a positive impression on your boss. Do all of this while remaining open and honest with them.

In addition, remind yourself we’re all just humans. No matter how prestigious your boss’s role, they put on one sock at a time, just like you. Instead of a less-than mentality, take a one-across view in which you know you matter and have as much value as your boss.

Think like your boss

Meeting your own needs will be accomplished best when you can meet the needs of your boss. Understand your boss’s wins—the things they are trying to achieve. For example, if your boss wants to keep customers happy, you’ll want to prioritize that as well. Or if your manager values harmony among team members, do your part to be a great team player.

Also consider the challenges your boss is facing. They may be under a lot of pressure, so your demonstration of empathy and willingness to make an impact will be important to the relationship. In addition, be sure you are clear about your leader’s expectations of you. Make it your priority to understand what their needs are and what responsibilities you may need to fulfill. This should be something you talk about regularly—not once a year in your performance review.