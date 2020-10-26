Top 5 ads that could persuade your pro-Trump uncle to vote Democrat

Politics, and in particular elections, are all about persuasion. What can you say, and how can you frame it, to convince people to follow you? Or at least convince them to not follow the other candidate? Plenty of ads are aimed at firing up the base, getting people already on board extra-super-special excited, maybe excited enough to donate money or volunteer for the campaign. Maybe excited enough to talk to friends and family about considering to vote for you.

One thing unique about the 2020 presidential election is that a significant portion of the most high-profile advertising for Joe Biden has been about giving Republicans and other 2016 Trump voters a reason to reconsider their choice this time around. The Lincoln Project is a group of Republicans created around that very purpose. And given how tight many swing states were last time around, it’s no wonder this is where so much advertising money and energy is being spent: The Lincoln Project alone has spent nearly $28 million on anti-Trump ads.

So what are the anti-Trump ads that may be the most convincing to a committed Republican? Obviously this discounts anyone who would show up to one of the president’s Superspreaderpalooza’s or join a boat rally, which is too far down that rabbit hole. But maybe it’s your uncle who likes what he hears about the economy and taxes, and tries to forget “grab ’em by the pu$$y” and kids in cages ever happened. As the election draws near, I decided to try and find out.

Here are five that are perfectly tuned to appeal to different types of across-the-aisle voters.

The Patriot

This spot from the Biden campaign came out on October 9, and it’s a direct reaction to a September report in The Atlantic that said Trump called troops killed in combat “losers” and “suckers” (which Trump denied). It features retired Sergeant 1st Class Paul Cruz talking about how those comments made him feel. This is one aimed at Trump’s character as it applies to a crown jewel in Republican ideals, the military, and the disrespect it embodied.

This one narrowly beat out The Lincoln Project’s “Mattis,” which compares Marine General James Mattis’s record of service (he resigned as Trump’s secretary of defense in 2018) to Trump’s—The Commander vs. The Coward. The Biden ad pulls at the heartstrings a bit more, but watched together in succession, they tap into patriotism and service without Trump’s vapid jingoism.

The Dog Lover

Who doesn’t love a nice cuddly dog? This adorable spot from a group called Dog Lovers For Joe runs through presidential best friends over the decades, from both parties—until the current president of course. It’s a classic ‘Which of these doesn’t belong?’ trope with a cute and cuddly angle, but clearly drawing conclusions on Trump’s character based on his distinct lack of canine companionship. It’s a bit fluffy, but it’s also an entirely unexpected—and charming—angle.