Expensify CEO implores customers to vote for Biden over Trump in an explosive mass email

“I know you don’t want to hear this from me. But we are facing an unprecedented attack on the foundations of democracy itself,” the email begins. “If you are a U.S. citizen, anything less than a vote for Biden is a vote against democracy.”

You might expect this note to come from the Biden campaign or any number of political groups invested in ensuring that Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. But it actually came from David Barrett, the CEO of expense management software company Expensify.

In the email, which was sent to all of the company’s customers, Barrett explained the business case for voting Trump out of office.

“At every layer, democracy is our core competitive advantage—both as a company, and as a nation,” he wrote. “But that advantage is only as strong as the clarity of our rules and the fairness of their application. Any attempt to disrupt the rules or apply them unfairly is a direct threat to the strength of our company, and the strength of our nation.”

He went on to point out why businesses shouldn’t stay neutral when it comes to politics.

“As CEO of this business, it’s my job to plot a course through any storm—and all evidence suggests that another 4 (or as Trump has hinted—8, or more?) years of Trump leadership will damage our democracy to such an extent, I’m obligated on behalf of shareholders to take any action I can to avoid it. I am confident our democracy (and Expensify) can survive a Biden presidency. I can’t say the same about Trump. It’s truly as simple as that.”

Barrett’s email also included a Q&A that addressed several counterpoints, like “Isn’t Trump just trying to prevent voter fraud?” and “Isn’t Biden just using more widespread voting to get elected?”