How Hulu created a festive and fun Halloween event despite COVID-19

Last year, over six billion minutes of Halloween-themed programming was watched on the streaming platform. And—less surprising, but still worth noting—more people stream horror content in October than any other month of the year.

Which is why every year around this time the company stages a “Huluween” event tied to the platform’s vast collection of scream fare, including classics such as The Addams Family, Children of the Corn, and Hannibal, as well as newer titles such as Parasite and A Quiet Place. Hulu is also dropping its own new originals this month, such as Helstrom, a series based on the Marvel Comics characters Daimon and Satana Hellstrom, and Bad Hair, Justin Simien’s horror-comedy film starring Kelly Rowland and Lena Waithe, about a woman’s hair weave that takes on a life of its own.

So what was Hulu to do this October, when COVID-19 has put the world in some form of lockdown and cities such as Los Angeles have effectively canceled Halloween, banning trick-or-treating and large social gatherings?

Beyond a desire to drum up excitement for Hulu programming, it’s not a bad time for any streamer to make a splash given how competitive the environment has become. Over the last year alone, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, and Peacock have all entered the streaming fray, causing companies to work harder than ever to stand out with fresh programming and other stunts—HBO Max is pouring millions into producing a new cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League—to entice subscribers.

For Hulu, the Halloween dilemma meant getting creative.

The company had to figure out how to generate excitement, connect with fans, and showcase its horror programming all while keeping people six feet apart and abiding by other pandemic-inspired safety protocols and guidelines. “We know that Halloween looks really different for a lot of people this year,” says Ryan Crosby, VP of Hulu marketing. “Trick-or-treating has been canceled. Haunted houses and going to see scary movies—all of that is much different because of the pandemic. We wanted to provide viewers with a fun way to get in the holiday spirit while being mindful of their safety.”