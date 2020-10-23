Coke is killing 200 brands: Here’s the list of canceled products announced so far

When you think of Coca-Cola, your mind probably immediately goes to the company’s biggest brands: Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, and Tab. However, the company actually has more than 500 brands worldwide. The bad news, if you’re a Coke fan, is Coca-Cola is taking a machete to its brand lineup and severing 200 brands from its portfolio by the end of the year.

The news came on Coca-Cola’s most recent financial call on Thursday. As CNN Business reports, on the call, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey confirmed the culling of 200 brands. Quincey said the 200 brands that are getting the ax have already been decided, yet he did not provide a list of which brands those were. However, some online publications have cobbled together small portions of the cull list. The brands on the chopping block, HITC reports, include:

Tab

Zico coconut water

Odwalla

Coca-Cola Life

Diet Coke Feisty Cherry

North Neck Ginger Ale

Delaware Punch

Of those brands, Tab is probably the most popular. Other brands reported to be going, per The Wall Street Journal, include:

Sprite Lymonade

Mendota Springs seltzer

But that leaves hundreds more on the chopping block. Could your favorite go? If it’s one of Coca-Cola’s more niche products, it’s got about a 40% chance of being cut. While Quincey didn’t name specifics, on the Thursday call he did say brands in the “hydration” category, including Dasani, Powerade, Vitamin Water, and Zico will see more cuts. As CNN notes, the company is axing such a large number of brands in order to focus on the most profitable remaining ones.

We’ve reached out to Coca-Cola for the full list and will update this post with any response.