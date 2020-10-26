The case for taking a midday nap, according to experts

During the pandemic, many of our sleep schedules have completely changed. Workers are sleeping more hours , but often this sleep is not entirely restful , with bad dreams and unsettled emotions disturbing a healthy snooze.

Taking a nap can help you get through the day and offer a natural rejuvenation right after lunch, when that afternoon slump sets in. We spoke with two experts who made the case for taking an effective midday nap while working from home during the pandemic.

The best conditions for a nap

It’s important to focus on two attributes of your nap—the length, and the impetus behind the nap. According to our experts, the optimal length should clock somewhere between 10 and 20 minutes.

“Sleep is comprised of two main states, REM and non-REM sleep. REM is when you’re dreaming, and non-REM is basically when you’re not sleeping. And non-REM is further broken down into stages [including] N1, N2, and N3,” explains Eileen Leary, a sleep scientist and Ph.D. from Stanford School of Medicine, who has studied sleep for two decades.

These stages operate like walking down individual steps, bringing you to increasingly deeper levels of sleep. If you go too deep when napping, you may come out feeling more confused and out of it than rested.

Have you ever woken from a nap and feel groggy or like you’re moving through cement? Leary says you’ve entered into a stage of sleep that is reserved for a complete night’s sleep. “These feelings mean you’ve napped for too long, and you’re waking up out of N3.” says Leary.

It’s appropriate to nap is when you need a quick refreshment to reinvigorate yourself and clear your mind. If you are napping after an all-nighter, like a college student after a study binge, or from waking up in the middle of the night to hop on a cross-time-zone call, these are legitimate reasons to nap. But, says Leary, if you feel you may suffer from a sleep disorder or don’t sleep consistently through the night, a nap may not be your answer. “Where we begin to get concerned about naps is [when] somebody literally can’t keep their eyes open, because they’re so exhausted during the day,” says Leary. In these cases, it’s time to properly treat a sleep disorder, rather than trying to patch over a medical problem with a series of naps.