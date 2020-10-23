Facebook is still failing to take down ads that question the election’s integrity

This story was produced by MapLight, a nonprofit organization that reveals the influence of money in politics, and published in partnership with Fast Company.

Facebook, the social media and advertising giant whose content is viewed by more than half of all Americans, put its foot down last month and announced that it would immediately ban advertisements designed to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the November 3 election. So far, it’s not exactly a success. In a September 30 message, Rob Leathern, Facebook’s product management director, said advertisements that seek to delegitimize the contest “would include calling a method of voting inherently fraudulent or corrupt, or using isolated incidents of voter fraud to delegitimize the election.” Last week, Facebook said it has rejected 2.2 million ads from its platforms for attempting to “obstruct voting,” and it has posted warnings on 150 million examples of false information. But according to a MapLight review of Facebook’s ad library, supporters of President Donald Trump are spending thousands of dollars on advertisements that make false claims about mail-in ballots, voter fraud, corruption, and the dead rising from the grave to vote Democrat, perhaps, they contend, as part of a scheme hatched by Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar. Hundreds, if not thousands of advertisements that are attempting to throw the results of the election into chaos have been sponsored by small fringe operations that often spend less than $100 in hopes of garnering a million or more views. A MapLight review, however, also finds that some of the most active advertisers attempting to thwart the outcome of the election include well-known conservative nonprofits operated by influential Washington insiders. “We rejected several of these ads because they try to delegitimize the outcome of the election based on claims that voter fraud is widespread,” said Devon Kearns, a Facebook spokesperson. The company’s policy does allow advertisers to point out instances of voter fraud—just not use that to claim that it’s a common occurrence or that it will result in a fraudulent election. Even so, high-profile advertisements that appear to violate the company’s policies have slipped through the cracks. The Heritage Foundation, once a reliable source of information for conservatives that became an early source of influence in the Trump administration, claims without evidence in a series of advertisements launched October 8 that “the integrity of elections—the pillar of our democracy—is under attack from the far Left radicals in our country. With every election, we see more and more instances of voter fraud, voter intimidation, interference, and misconduct.”

Finally, the video cited the practice of “ballot harvesting,” or the delivery of ballots by third parties, and blamed a 2018 Democratic congressional victory in conservative Orange County, California, on the practice. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, called the state’s vote-counting procedure “bizarre” but didn’t accuse the state of wrongdoing. Even when Facebook removes ads that violate its policies, the company does nothing about identical information in nonpaid posts. Allegations about dead voters in Texas, for example, were made in an advertisement sponsored by Plain Truth Now, a shadowy organization that offers no information about its members or funders. The ad, which cost the organization less than $100 and was shown at least 15,000 times, was taken down by Facebook; a post on the organization’s four-month-old page, however, remains live and appears to be its most popular, with more than 6,000 “likes,” 2,900 “shares” and 600 comments. The Election Integrity Partnership notes that its page operators are located in the U.S., United Kingdom, and Nigeria. “Trump, Republicans and well-meaning individuals must resist these desperate attempts by very dubious individuals to steal and fraudulently rig the U.S. elections through mail-in voting,” the page author urged in a September 30 post.