Here’s something about Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Borat 2’ scene that’s even more incriminating

By the time the original Borat hit theaters, America was already knee-deep in George W. Bush’s lame-duck period. Incredibly, that period began less than a year into Bush’s second term, when the president’s embarrassing failed effort to privatize social security was followed by his catastrophic mismanagement of Hurricane Katrina, and two ongoing wars in the Middle East that defied the promised easy resolution. Borat, with its warts-only depiction of Real America, was the ideal satire for a country that had lost its way and lost confidence in its leader, to the tune of a 33% approval rating .

Creator and star Sacha Baron Cohen’s just-released sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, available on Amazon Prime, inhabits a different world entirely. Donald Trump, whose eponymous New York tower Borat dropped a deuce in front of during the first film, has presided over multiple failed initiatives and catastrophic disasters, all while those same two wars continue unabated. The difference, however, is that none of these things has precipitated any kind of fall from grace among the Trump faithful. While Bush’s popularity plummeted in relation to his failures, Trump’s supporters never seem to acknowledge his failures at all. The president’s approval rating has stayed within the same 14-point range between 35% and 49% the entire time, currently sitting at an inexplicably robust 43%.

In order to continue supporting Trump at this point, one has to be engaged in not only a denial of reality, but a fantastically convenient counter-narrative. Trump didn’t drop the ball every step of the way during the coronavirus crisis—the Democrats did that! Trump never used his office to enrich his family and cozy up to China—his opponent did that!

One scene in the Borat sequel quietly captures the noxious unreality we’ve all slipped into over the last four years. It’s a scene you’ve probably already heard a lot about.

On Wednesday, a Guardian report about the movie went viral after revealing the “compromising position” in which Cohen managed to put Trump’s personal attorney and bagman Rudy Giuliani.

Astute news hounds might recall how Giuliani’s communications director framed his interaction with Cohen during the filming of the movie back in July.