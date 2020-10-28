How to identify your ‘black sheep values’

When we make decisions, we’re choosing what we believe will bring the best outcome. However, it’s easy to get caught up in your emotions or get distracted. It’s also easy to make spontaneous decisions, meaning you aren’t living a life that’s deliberate. To make the best choices, you need to identify your “black sheep values” and let them be your guide, says Brant Menswar, author of Black Sheep: Unleash the Extraordinary, Awe-Inspiring, Undiscovered You .

“A black sheep is 100% authentically original,” he says. “It cannot be influenced, changed or molded into something it isn’t by outside forces. Your ‘black sheep values’ are your five non-negotiables. Understand the core values that make you who you are can empower your life. . . . You can balance the tug-of-war between your emotions and your black sheep values so that you make good decisions.”

Menswar says he discovered his black sheep values after making the single worst decision he’s made in his life. In 2012, his son Theo, was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer. After receiving a bone marrow transplant, Theo developed the most serious form of graft versus host disease, which is where the marrow that’s inserted into the body doesn’t recognize the environment and it begins to attack the organs. The treatment is suppressing the immune system, but Theo also contracted a deadly fungus, and the two conditions had opposite treatments.

Doctors told Menswar and his family that Theo probably wasn’t going to make it through the night. “I did what the doctors told me to do, which was I grabbed my wife’s hand, got his younger brother, and sat on the edge of the bed [to] try to find the words to say goodbye,” he says. “It’s a horrible, horrible thing to go through.”

That night, Menswar’s brother created a YouTube video asking for help. The video was shared more than 500,000 times. Doctors from around the world called, including a Houston physician who knew how to treat the Theo’s conditions. In 24 hours, the family went from Say your goodbyes,’ to ‘We actually think we have a solution.'”

“What I realized was I didn’t have the things that mattered most to me defined,” says Menswar. “I did not have those deeply held personal core values defined that would have helped me choose the words that I used when I spoke to him. I let my emotions drive the bus. When you’re in the biggest storm of your life, finding and holding your black sheep values can help you make the right choices regardless of the outcome, so you don’t look back and question your decision.”

Find your sheep

Menswar lists 125 commonly held personal core values on his website findyourblacksheep.com, such as empathy, faith, success, and connection. He suggests going through the list and circling the words that resonate with you.