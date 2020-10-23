Want a secure financial future? Consider the side hustle

In a matter of months, the makeup of America’s workforce has been completely overturned. Swift transitions to remote work have resulted in, according to Gallup, 7 in 10 employees working from home today. And even though unemployment in the U.S. fell to 8.4% in August 2020, the number of available jobs still remains far below pre-pandemic levels.

The global pandemic has redefined what it means to have job—and financial—stability. The coronavirus has challenged many businesses and working professionals, forcing them to act fast, mitigate loss, and respond to disruptions during an uncertain time. With people spending more time than ever at home, the side hustle has emerged as an opportunity for people to not only keep themselves occupied in the evenings after their eight-hour days and during their extra free time, but also as a way to take their job and financial security into their own hands.

As we continue to acclimate to life during a pandemic, running a side hustle may crystallize into a facet of the future of work.

The evolution of the side hustle

According to Merriam-Webster, when the term side hustle first entered our language in the 1950s it was used to reference “work performed for income supplementary to one’s primary job.” But including the word hustle gave the impression that a side hustle could refer to both a legitimate job or a scam, evoking the image of a swindler. Eventually, the term evolved to predominantly refer to a legitimate supplemental job. In recent years, the side hustle has often been related to one’s hobbies or passions, such as wedding photography or making and selling handicrafts, that also could generate extra income.

But today, at a point in history when millions of Americans remain unemployed and the world continues to grapple with a health crisis, people are turning to their second-priority side hustles out of necessity and means of economic survival. At the same time, our current circumstances have prompted us to seriously revisit our potentially outdated perspective on what’s typically been deemed a “stable” or “unstable” career path.

More and more Americans are looking to their side hustles as a saving grace, whether they need to pursue it in a full-time capacity due to job loss, or part-time capacity with the goal of having more ownership over one’s financial security in an unpredictable environment.

Future, meet the side hustle

The pandemic has debunked the notion that the only way to achieve financial freedom is through a traditional, 9-to-5 corporate desk job. During a time that’s fraught with high and low emotions, mass layoffs, and low wages—side hustles can provide a safety net.