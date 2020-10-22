How to watch the last presidential debate tonight on CNN, MSNBC, and elsewhere live without cable

The second and final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will take place tonight at Belmont University in Nashville. Although few voters likely remain undecided this late in the election season—and, in fact, more than 46 million have already cast their ballots —the event will nevertheless offer the candidates one last dialogue (combative as it may be) on a host of high-stakes topics, including the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, racial justice, and national security. Kristen Welker of NBC News will moderate.

If you’ve had your fill of these debates, you may have trouble avoiding this last one, as just about every major TV network and streaming service plans to air it live. But that’s good news if you’re a cord cutter who wants to watch the debate on your computer, smartphone, or connected TV—because streaming these live political events has never been easier. We’ve rounded up some easy options below. The debate is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Stream it on YouTube

Just like with the last presidential debate, Google’s YouTube has created a playlist of live streams from major news outlets including ABC News, C-SPAN, CBS News, Fox News, NBC News, and PBS NewsHour (embedded below).

Find the playlist and take your pick here.

Stream it on a stand-alone streaming service

Subscription-based streaming services that offer channels in a bundle will have no shortage of places to stream the debate live. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to sign up for one, now is a good time to take advantage of the free promotional offer. (Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV are among the more popular choices.)

Locast, a nonprofit streaming service, is a great place to stream broadcast networks for free, although it’s only available in 23 markets.

The Roku Channel also has a list of choices for streaming the debate for free.

Stream it on a website

Major cable networks including CNN, MSNBC, Fox Business, and others will stream the debate live on their websites. Just visit the website of your choice and click the live TV option.