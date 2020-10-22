New data shows the number of women-led VC funds is exploding

Picture a classroom-style conference room with 50 angel and venture capital investors. A young woman of color pitches her startup: a promising team with great traction in a sector that’s poised to explode. When she’s done, hands shoot up into the air for questions. She points to the first one she sees. And this is what he asks:

“Are you married?”

As absurd as it might sound, this is a true story. I was there. In fact it was at our own demo day years back, the conclusion of the Female Founders Alliance accelerator for women and nonbinary founders. The investors in the audience were mostly men. In fact they were mostly good men.

Every day, women and nonbinary founders raising capital for their startups have to pitch rooms just like this. Rooms where, at best, they are lonely and uncomfortable, and at worst, they’re judged, belittled, and dismissed. Tess Gadwa, the founder of data visualization startup Lotus.fm, shared a far more common but also more insidious story. “I had a VC pitch meeting arranged that a mentor has set up for me. At the end of the pitch, this VC thanked me for my time and then followed up by saying, ‘No one is doubting your technical abilities.’ Why would he even feel the need to say that?” Two years after this meeting, Gadwa successfully sold her startup.

By and large, the rooms where we pitch are still full of mostly men. A new study released today by Women in VC, the largest global community of its kind, finds that of all U.S.-based VC partners, only 4.9% are women, with 33% of them being women of color. Less than half (2.4% of the total) are founding partners, who control an outsize proportion of a firm’s investment decisions.

“We don’t think it is a pipeline problem, but the data speaks for itself: Women are tremendously underrepresented at the General Partner level in venture,” says Sutian Dong, a venture investor and cofounder of Women in VC. “We believe that historically, it’s been a combination of factors: network-based recruiting, delayed promotions, and an overall lack of ‘culture fit’ at some firms that leads partner- and principal-level women to look for different opportunities.”

That’s likely why a growing number of women are foregoing the traditional path and building their own VC firms from the ground up. In the last five years, the number of women-led funds has nearly quadrupled, and it continues to accelerate. “Career advancement can be limited or take years at venture firms, if there even is a path to an equal partnership,” says Jessica Peltz Zatulove, a VC investor and cofounder of Women in VC. “Starting a small ‘proof of concept’ fund can be the fastest way for women to get ahead in venture and build a track record.”