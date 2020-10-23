Adobe’s latest AI experiments will melt your brain

Adobe’s biggest week of the year is its Adobe MAX conference. And while the company always announces new products, the most compelling part of the event is often unrelated to anything that actually ships.

I’m referring to Adobe’s “Sneaks,” or the UX experiments that Adobe Research is working on that aren’t quite ready to be put into real products yet. These are often powered by Adobe’s reality-altering AI platform called Sensei.

“About 60% of the concepts presented in the history of Adobe Sneaks have made their way into our products,” says Gavin Miller, VP and head of Adobe Research. “The goal of MAX Sneaks is to get real, immediate feedback from our customers and community about what those innovations mean to them—what’s useful, what can be improved, and what can be more impactful to creatives in their daily lives.”

Assuming Adobe gets enough interest in a Sneak, it might make it into products within a few years.

This week, Adobe shared 10 new Sneaks at its MAX conference. Three in particular stood out to us not just for their potential utility, but for their sheer wow factor.

Typographic brushes

Anyone who has created their own hand-painted typography knows it’s a tricky proposition getting each glyph to match in just the right style. Typographic Brushes allows you to trace a typeface while giving it your own unique spin—but it lets you take a shortcut in the process.

After tracing a few letters, the system can learn your style, then auto-apply it to the entire alphabet. Within moments, you can literally type in a custom painted typeface of your own design. The chalk menu boards at your favorite coffee shop never stood a chance.