LeBron James’s ‘Under Review’ collaboration aims to combat disinformation aimed at Black and Latino voters

If you want to sway an election, sometimes you don’t need to convince people to vote for a specific candidate. Instead, you just need to convince those people to not vote for any candidate at all.

This is the tactic Russian operatives used to great effect against Black and Latino voters in the 2016 presidential election. And it’s a tactic other entities have used to sway elections around the world. As USAToday reports, the same tactics are also targeting Black and Latino voters in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

That’s why LeBron James’s More Than a Vote initiative has teamed up with Win Black, an organization that aims to disrupt misinformation campaigns aimed at Black and brown communities, to lead a new strategy called Under Review that challenges attempts to mislead and intimidate Black and Latino voters into not voting.

The initiative will use social media to spread messaging among Black and Latino communities in the final lead-up to the 2020 election that empowers them to recognize and identify coercion attempts and how to help others do the same. Specifically, the Under Review messaging will be featured on Snapchat from now until Election Day. Content will include videos from celebrities and activists like Desus and Mero and Jemele Hill.

In a statement, Win Black cofounders Andre Banks and Ashley Bryant said, “Harmful disinformation is being weaponized to block the voices and votes of Black Americans—but we have the power to stop it. Through this partnership, Under Review will urgently flood the zone with the facts we need to counter the targeted attacks coming from bad actors at home and abroad.”

To find out more about LeBron James’s and Win Black’s Under Review initiative, you can check out their information hub online here and here.