Quibi died a quick death, but here are 9 of its projects that deserve an afterlife

In the end, the quickest bite of all was the one that the viewing public collectively took of Quibi’s video offerings before declaring a resounding “Wow, no thank you!”

Yes, folks, after six rather rocky months, Quibi is shutting down. The service began life when fading mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg and enterprising entrepreneur Meg Whitman had a beautiful dream: “What if TV, but short? You know, for the kids?”

What followed was a meticulously documented $2 billion boondoggle, from the cringey name (short for Quick Bites), to the choice to pursue B-minus material from A-list talent almost exclusively; from the anti-screenshot tech, to the peak pandemic rollout, it was a nonstop disaster fest from conception to ignoble failure. The book that will inevitably be written about Quibi will be leagues more entertaining than most of what the network had to offer.

But what about those shows? Ironically, they were among the least discussed aspect of the show-generating service. As the executives scramble to salvage any remaining revenue from the Quibi debacle, some of the network’s IP might be up for sale in piecemeal at other streamers. (Katzenberg apparently found no takers when trying to shop the whole kit and caboodle.)

Here are nine projects that might find an afterlife elsewhere.

#FreeRayShawn

Quibi got an unexpected Emmy win out of this Laurence Fishburne-starring drama about a young Black Iraq War veteran (Cephas Jones) caught in a standoff with a SWAT team and asking social media for help. The Emmy attention and timely emphasis on the criminal justice system make this show worth a look.