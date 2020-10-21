Supporting your customers during a crisis helps everyone emerge stronger

Facebook helped small businesses connect with fellow business owners and provided them with tools during the pandemic. Hear Michelle Klein, vice president of global customer marketing, discuss some of the innovative ways Facebook helped businesses weather the pandemic.
