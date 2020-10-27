5 ways to design a better mental health future for a stressed-out workforce

Despite growing up in a family of therapists, the past eight months have revealed to me how difficult it can be to find the “right thing” to say to family, friends, and colleagues who are suffering. Even business emails seem to have taken on new weight: Many have struggled writing the phrase “Hope you are well” knowing that many of us are not, in fact, well.

COVID-19 has resulted in more Americans experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety. A recent survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that almost 41% of American adults struggle with mental health issues stemming from the pandemic. That number increases to 75% among those 18 to 24 years old. The top three challenges employees cite during this time are anxiety over layoffs, burnout, and mental health–ranking well above other concerns like financial security, childcare, and homeschooling responsibilities. Women were approximately 1.5 times more likely to report mental health as a challenge as compared to men. And at the same time, Latino and Black Americans are consistently reporting higher levels of anxiety and depression than whites. This all poses a serious threat to our current and future workforce, our economy, and our collective success.

We know how mental health occurs along a continuum, with thriving and positive mental health on the one end, and serious mental illnesses or addictions at the other. In between, however, there are many shades of substance use, anxiety, depression, and other conditions that vary in intensity and impact. Every leader must ask: What are we doing to help our employees stay physically and emotionally healthy?

Far from being a “soft” issue, there is an economic cost to this humanitarian clarion call. For companies, the loss of productivity due to poor mental health can be as high as $1 trillion per year. The pandemic has also created a disproportionate mental toll on women in the workplace causing 1 in 4 senior-level women to consider leaving the workforce or downshifting their careers since the start of the COVID-19.

Businesses need to do more to help employees cope during these turbulent times. Consider the following actions where we’re beginning to see impact based on feedback from our clients’ employees and our own colleagues at McKinsey.

Open lines of communication

Demonstrate commitment from the top and lead by example, communicating that during COVID-19 and beyond it is important to address stress, mental illness, and substance use.

This can start with “pulse checks”–emails sent to employees that ask two to three short questions about their work, life, mentorship, and health. Or, it could be as simple as, “How are you feeling?” and “What’s giving you the greatest stress this week?” Always provide a reminder on how to access mental health resources and professional help for those in immediate crisis.