Is it even possible to satirize Trump? $28 million worth of ads say it is

The narrator in a recent Lincoln Project ad tells listeners, “In six months, COVID-19 has killed more Americans than any disease in a hundred years. Donald Trump lied about it, rejected science, and still has no plan to save Americans.”

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Satire is a destructive art Satire is the use of ridicule, sarcasm, and irony to attack or expose the vices and follies of society. Satirists see themselves on the outside of society, looking in at an unjust or immoral world with mean-spirited, corrupt, or inept leaders. Effective satire must resonate with readers in a way that’s intimate, personal, and often uncomfortable. A satirist wants the reader to grimace or howl at his or her description of a politician’s fatal flaws, and not chuckle comfortably as when watching a Saturday Night Live character parodying a politician. An example of good satire that is an exception to the regular Saturday Night Live pattern of ridicule would be Tina Fey’s spoof of Sarah Palin, which was meant to mock John McCain’s 2008 running mate as wholly inadequate for the job of being vice president. The satiric tradition includes ancient writers like Aristophanes and Horace; prominent writers of past centuries like Jonathan Swift, Mark Twain, and “Doonesbury” cartoonist Garry Trudeau; as well as Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert’s televised depictions of right-wing excesses. A satirist takes his or her sense of indignation and tries to shake the audience out of its sense of futility or indifference to confront the injustice. Hitting the mark For satire to be effective, it must attack someone or something that is readily identifiable. This often includes using someone’s own words to make a fool out of them—as the Lincoln Project ads often do with Trump. One way to measure satire’s effectiveness is in the response of the person being satirized.

advertisement

advertisement

The ad finishes by linking the responsibility for those deaths to Trump with the following words: “Over 200,000 Americans have lost their lives to COVID. We could have stopped it. His lying is killing us. We have to stop it. Vote him out.” The Lincoln Project uses many of the same techniques of satire, but gives them a thoroughly modern bite by using slick videography. The ads go viral on social media to audiences that may not watch television ads. One Lincoln Project ad was posted after Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The ad criticizes Trump for reportedly infecting staffers because he refused to wear a surgical mask and he mocked those who did. The ad, called “Covita,” shows a montage of a maskless Trump at White House functions as a singer delivers a parody of the words from Evita: “Don’t cry for me, White House staffers. The truth is, I will infect you. All through my tweeting, my mad existence. I broke my promise. Won’t keep my distance.” The Lincoln Project may or not accomplish its objective to defeat Trump on Nov. 3. But it already has made a contribution to the tradition of political satire. Chris Lamb is a professor of journalism at IUPUI. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.