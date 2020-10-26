How PepsiCo reimagined its business and pivoted during the pandemic

Hear from Ram Krishnan, global chief commercial officer at PepsiCo, about how the company responded to the crisis. What would have ordinarily taken six months took six days because of its nimble approach.
