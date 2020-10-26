advertisement
advertisement
PAID CONTENT

Strong partnerships helped the NHL’s LA Kings recruit 11 players in a pandemic

Fast Company and PepsiCo discuss how innovation can still thrive while working from home at the 2020 Fast Company Innovation Festival.

By FastCo Works

Because of its strong partnership with Microsoft, AEG Sports and the NHL’s LA Kings were able to complete a successful recruiting season, even in the midst of the pandemic. Hear Kelly Cheeseman, chief operating officer, explain how.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

More

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life