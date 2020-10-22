Why ‘blind’ hiring doesn’t work to eliminate bias

America’s current race consciousness is at new heights, going well beyond the public policy and political sphere and into the workplace. While the labor market is in a pandemic-created low point, HR departments and leaders across the country have seized the moment to take action on improving employee diversity.

Although many are making laudable changes in areas related to training, measurement, and goal-setting, unfortunately, when it comes to recruiting new employees, explicit conversations and actions are still too often taboo and hamstrung. The unfortunate outcome is that well-meaning executives who set employee diversity goals often appear performative or ineffective at reaching those goals, many times because of restrictions outside their control.

There are structural reasons why talent acquisition is a difficult place to enact change. For starters, employers must comply with laws that specifically prohibit discrimination. That sounds counterintuitive but because hiring decisions must be made for reasons unrelated to a person’s demographics, there can be no affirmative action or “quota” logic when it comes to offering the job to an individual candidate.

This isn’t the practice in other contexts where diversity is a priority. Affirmative action has been practiced in higher education for decades. Recently, people have even stepped down from their board of director roles explicitly to make room for someone of a different race or gender.

The most common hiring platforms do not allow recruiters to filter candidates by gender or race because of legal restrictions. Similarly, in the past couple of years, it has become illegal for employers to create employment advertisements targeting people by their gender or race. Therefore employers actively searching for diverse candidates must make assumptions using photos or employ proxies such as common women’s names or affiliations (e.g. National Black MBA Association) to source candidates.

Exacerbating these legal and product barriers is the lack of adequate data about specific talent pools. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and other organizations possess some information about labor force demographics, but not typically at the granular level employers need for setting actionable goals (e.g. how many women data scientists there are in a given city).

So with legal restrictions, recruiting tool obstacles, and lack of data blocking the path to finding diverse candidates, one popular solution has been to simply try to remove hiring bias and be “blind” to candidate information in the recruiting process. It’s becoming increasingly popular for recruiting and talent assessment HR systems to mask aspects of a candidate’s name, photo, and identity during the hiring process in order to minimize bias. Eventually, this information does come out and bias will likely be introduced later in the hiring process.