Team Biden’s Avengers faced off against AOC’s gamer squad, and you’ll never guess who won

It is with a heavy heart that I must announce: The celebs are at it again .

When people speak of embarrassing, celebrity-led Get Out the Vote stunts from 2016, they often cite Lena Dunham’s extremely cursed “Sensual Pantsuit Anthem.” There’s no reason they shouldn’t, either: It’s an epic, skull-cracking miscalculation. However, another notable brick that’s mostly escaped history’s ire is this PSA featuring much of the cast from Marvel’s The Avengers.

“Important,” which premiered in September 2016, drastically upped the star power of the Dunham PSA, while retaining its winking self-awareness. Each symmetric-faced star emphasizes how important the coming election is, while also making fun of their own supposed pomposity. Can’t be pompous and out of touch if you’re in on the joke—am I right, fellow kids?

In September 2020, after four years that served as a constant reminder of just how important the 2016 election was, Marvel’s The Avengers roared back onto the campaign trail. An in-depth article in the Atlantic highlighted a major youth-targeting GOTV initiative from Tom Steyer’s NextGen America, presenting a Biden cabinet as the Democratic Avengers.

Rather than let this corny comparison wither and die in a fetid field of Colbert clips, Team Biden is now actively embracing it, at full-tilt pander.

As a huge Avengers and Black Panther fan, I could not be more excited for our grassroots fundraiser tomorrow with @doncheadle, @chrisevans, @markruffalo, @zoesaldana, the @Russo_Brothers, Scarlett Johansson, and Paul Rudd. Chip in any amount now: https://t.co/WhxiefvKXS — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 19, 2020

On Tuesday, October 20, fresh off a bizarre coordinated defense of teammate Chris Pratt against, uh, an internet poll, much of the Avengers cast hopped on a Zoom call with Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris, in which Harris likened her conquest against Trump to the Avengers’ climactic battle with Thanos.