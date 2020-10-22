Google’s design chief on the future of your home

The last time I met with Ivy Ross was at the top-secret design lab that she built for Google , where the company has given technology a soft, living room-friendly touch with products such as the cloth-covered Nest Mini assistant and the knit-wrapped Pixel phones . But today, as the two of us connect on Zoom from our respective homes, it’s clear a lot has changed during this year of COVID-19.

Ross just hosted a small, socially distanced backyard wedding for her daughter and reports going into the lab just three to four times in the last several months when absolutely essential. “I’m staying creative from a laptop . . .we are 98% productive,” says Ross of her team. “We’re making physical stuff, which is really hard. Sometimes there’s no substitute; we have to be around a table holding something.”

Like many of us, Ross—a VP and head of product design at Google—has sunk into a rhythm with work-from-home life. Unlike many of us, she actually leads a team that designs future products for the home. And to preview her panel The New Dynamics of the Home at this week’s Vitra Summit, Ross and I discuss what she’s anticipating for COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 life at home.

The rise of flexible homes

“What this has shown us is things can change in the blink of an eye. And what we’re going to want to do is be more prepared for flexibility. What was our home has to become an office or a schoolroom,” says Ross. “So how do we build in the most flexibility into our environments so they can accommodate different modes of being?”

Ross points out that this question isn’t entirely new. She references the preponderance of interior design projects which have managed to cram a lot of functionality into micro-apartments. That trend includes MIT’s CityHome project—which spun off to be an independent company called Ori. Ori builds robotic modules that can shift partitions through the space, reveal a bed on command, and hide away your closet whenever you aren’t picking out clothing.

“Design is about solving problems. So I’m very excited about some of the ways I’ve seen them being solved,” says Ross. “[Like] a dining table that can collapse and become a desk, but also has a way of popping up a privacy screen. I think we’ll see a lot more multifunctional objects.”

The (partial) closing of open spaces

Related to flexible design: Open offices and open home floor plans have both been the rage for years. But as social distancing has proven paramount, COVID-19 has already challenged the open office, and Ross imagines that the same thing is happening to open homes—though only to an extent.