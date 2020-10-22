Security from the start

While cyberattacks on big-name companies typically grab headlines, it’s hard to overstate the threat that cyber criminals pose to small and midsize businesses (SMBs). SMB hacks are on the rise, especially as remote work has more employees accessing networks and data- while not always being diligent about their home-based cybersecurity. Phishing, malware, ransomware, and other types of attacks, could be devastating to SMBs, who may not have the resources to recover. Watch to find out: