Florida Democrats get threatening emails demanding that they vote for Trump

Local law enforcement officials say they’re working with state officials and the FBI to investigate the matter.

By Steven Melendez

Florida residents registered as Democrats have reported receiving emails purporting to be from the Proud Boys, the far-right group, demanding they change their registration to Republican and vote for Trump.

The senders claim to “have gained access into the entire voting infrastructure.”

“You will vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you,” the emails say, according to screenshots shared on Twitter.

Local law enforcement officials say they’re working with state officials and the FBI to investigate the matter, according to a report from Gainesville’s CBS affiliate. It’s so far unknown whether the email senders are actually affiliated with the Proud Boys, a group that’s designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Voter contact information and other data are public under Florida law and available from the state, so the email senders having access to voter information doesn’t necessarily mean any systems were hacked. There are some exceptions for victims of domestic violence and stalking, as well as some types of public officials.

