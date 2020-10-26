advertisement
advertisement
PAID CONTENT
  • 12:30 pm
  • epos

The hidden aspect of personal branding you may be overlooking

Joel Beckerman, founder & composer of Man Made Music, discusses the effects of audio at the 2020 Fast Company Innovation Festival.

By FastCo Works

You work hard to build your personal brand. Why let bad audio destroy it? Improving sound quality matters for so many reasons—including how people perceive you.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

More

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life