Don’t Stop Now: How corporate citizens are leading purpose beyond the pandemic

As COVID-19 took hold of our lives, some companies took fast and meaningful action to support the nation’s most vulnerable. And, as civil rights protests escalated, more corporations joined in, lending their resources, using their voices, realigning their values, and committing to action that has changed the lives of millions. However, there is much more that remains to be done. Hosted by Meals on Wheels America at the 2020 Fast Company Innovation Festival, this unfiltered conversation featured companies that are using the power of their brands to improve the lives of vulnerable populations in these uncertain times.