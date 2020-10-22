Why Disney’s dramatic pivot to streaming is a wake up call for business leaders

Disney has announced a significant restructuring of its media and entertainment business, boldly placing most of its growth ambitions and investments into its recently launched streaming service, Disney+. The 97-year-old media conglomerate is now more like Netflix than ever before.

What this means is that Disney will be reducing its focus from (and potentially the investments routed to) theme parks, cruises, cinema releases and cable TV. As CEO Bob Chapek said:

Given the incredible success of Disney+ and our plans to accelerate our direct-to-consumer business, we are strategically positioning our company to more effectively support our growth strategy and increase shareholder value.

This change has not come easily as the company’s fortunes have gone through a rollercoaster ride in 2020. Amongst its portfolio of businesses, Disney+ is the only clear winner, with the service gaining over 60.5 million members in just ten months since launch. The COVID-19 pandemic, on the other hand, crushed Disney’s cruise, theme park, cable TV, live sports, cinema, and retail businesses, resulting in losses over $4.7 billion in the financial quarter ended June 27.

Disney’s strategic pivot also comes about as activist investor Daniel Loeb called on the company to reinvest its planned dividend payments back into its streaming service. He did so because it’s likely to produce a higher return for shareholders than just returning cash to them. The stock market appreciated this change in strategy and resource allocation, causing the Disney stock to jump up by 6% upon the announcement.

A quick change

From a corporate strategy perspective, the move is remarkable on two fronts. Firstly, the sheer velocity of this pivot for a company the size and age of Disney is, for lack of a better word, unprecedented.

Let’s not forget that it was just last year that Disney held a near 40% revenue share of the US box office, thanks to Marvel films becoming a cultural phenomenon in the past decade. The company’s theme park and cruise line business was equally successful, with a year on year growth rate at a respectable 6% and revenues of $26.2 billion in the same period.

These are significant enterprises by any measure, with Disney enjoying deep competitive advantages in each of the sectors it participates in. In fact, before this announcement, most stock market analysts had made peace with the fact that Disney was likely to hunker down and wait for the pandemic to pass instead of changing gears. After all, why should the company leave money on the table if the pandemic was going to be over soon?