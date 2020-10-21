4 things you can do right now to make the future of work (and life) more inclusive

Just as our broader society is beginning to awaken to the significant systemic changes needed to advance inclusion and equity, our businesses are also realizing that to contribute to a more equitable paradigm, our existing organizational cultures and systems will require a dramatic recalibration, beginning with our shared vision and perception of inclusion.

In our evolving reality, where our world is faced with crises of health, economics, environment, and social justice, our organizations are called to act on a new paradigm of metrics that serve our human growth. These metrics move far beyond traditional objectives and key results of financial goals and productivity targets.

“Superpowers and Symphony” is an invitation to create a new story of human connection and organizational unity that embodies our collective intention for the future of inclusion. It is the re-perception of our people (our employees), as equal, and unique expressions (Superpowers) of humanity in cooperation for the connectivity of our whole (Symphony).

This timely recalibration requires a mindful refocus away from organizational indifference of meeting diversity targets and toward the conscious design of a new system that includes everyone. It will inspire innovation, model resilience, and engage the collective intelligence of your organization to amplify the potential of your most valuable resource—your beloved employees—to deliver your organizational growth.

Superpowers and Symphony serves as the resuscitation of your individual and organizational latent superpowers. Your unique composition, experience, complexity, perspective, and idiosyncrasies will be your greatest resource to thrive in an uncertain future.

Our journey to organizational Symphony starts with re-perception and uses these four strategies to reach our future state.

Re-language: Navigate your future with a new story of inclusion

Our inclusion story is our invitation to belong and our most powerful force to make a difference to systemic inequity and inequality. Our inclusion story demands our attention over our afterthoughts, our empathy over our assumptions, and a dignified re-perception of each other, as equal and unique expressions of humanity with one of a kind gifts to bring to the world, in cooperation for the connectivity of our whole.