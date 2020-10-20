NYC’s new subway tool settles the biggest debate in maps

Just when you think you’ve mastered the New York City subway system, it throws a curveball at you. A station or line is closed. A train suddenly runs uptown only. The paper maps plastered all over stations are of little help in this situation. It’s why the MTA is constantly printing out all sorts of extra signs and posting them in stations ad hoc to help New Yorkers and visitors navigate the city. But what if there were a map that could signal this dynamic information intrinsically, no makeshift signage required?

Today, the MTA is launching just that. Designed by the digital agency Work & Co with support from the Transit Innovation Partnership, the MTA’s new digital map is an ever-changing, living entity that combines the best features from two famous maps that have come before. And it’s done during a time when no one wants to spend extra minutes in a subway station trying to figure out how to get from point a to point b.

The MTA’s approach to mapping is one of the most studied and debated topics in historical graphic design, which comes down to a question of which is more important when navigating subterranean tunnels: informational clarity or geographic literality?

Visit the new site here (it’s perhaps best on mobile), and you will see the entire NYC subway system. Hit the GPS button and you can see where you are, just like on Google Maps. Zoom in, and you can see, not just individual stations (tap on them for a schedule), but the trains themselves cruising the tracks in real time. And those trains send an important, almost subliminal message to anyone who studies the map.

“If you look at the map and it’s static, you might not realize the power of it, that it’s redrawing itself all the time. The moving trains are important to that,” says Felipe Memória, designer and founding partner at Work & Co. “Like it’s cool to see them moving! But also, it communicates in a very powerful way that the map is live.”

Design scholars may notice something else. The map actually combines characteristics of the two most famous NYC subway maps in history. The first map is that by Massimo Vignelli, who simplified the snaking subway system into a clean diagram which traded geographic literality for graphical clarity. This elegant simplification turns the confounding subway into a logical system. But the main Vignelli map was scorned by New Yorkers because it wasn’t an actual map, and it was quickly replaced (though a permutation actually lives on as the MTA’s Weekender diagram, which signals weekend services). Meanwhile, the primary map the MTA uses today was created by Unimark International and Michael Hertz Associates. It’s more geographically accurate, but it actually condenses information that was in the Vignelli map. For example, it combines individual train lines such as the C, D, and E lines into singular trunks. (See below for an exclusive video on the making of the new mapping tool, by filmmaker Gary Hustwit.)