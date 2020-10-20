advertisement
  • 6:55 am

Costco cocoa bombs: Everything to know about the latest viral TikTok trend

Cocoa bombs are a visual and taste bud delight.

[Photo: Aliona Gumeniuk/Unsplash]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Now that we’re over halfway through October, it’s that time of year where people are throwing on cozy sweaters and grabbing mugs of hot drinks to keep their hands warm. Which brings us to the . . . you guessed it . . . latest TikTok trend: hot cocoa bombs. TikTok users are obsessed with sharing their bomb-making skills. But far from being anything dangerous, these are the kind of bombs that explode into sweet, warm goodness you can’t wait to gulp down.

So just what is a cocoa bomb? It’s a hollow sphere made of chocolate, and inside its hollowed body it unusually contains marshmallows, sprinkles, or other candies. You place the sphere into a mug and then pour hot milk over it. As the milk hits the chocolate sphere, it melts, dissolving the chocolate into the milk and releasing the contents of the sphere into the mug as well. What you’re left with is a warm mug of delicious hot chocolate topped with marshmallows (or whatever else was in the sphere).

The TikTok clip above shows your traditional hot cocoa bomb, but check out the one below—it’s Halloween themed.

Along with all the hot cocoa bomb posts, you may see “Costco cocoa bombs” trending too. Why? It’s because Costco sells premade cocoa bombs you can buy to drown in your own hot milk.

But if you don’t live by a Costco, don’t fret! You can make your own cocoa bombs at home. There’s a ton of tutorials on TikTok that show you how—like the one below. Enjoy!

