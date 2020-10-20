What every business must know about the new era of broadband

As 5G networking becomes a reality, a new world of opportunity awaits. Whether or not you’re ready may determine the future of your company.

As wireless networks advanced from 2G to 3G to 4G LTE, businesses quickly learned how to take advantage of faster data speeds to reach more customers, launch new products, and streamline operations. But the leap to 5G networks is poised to unlock a new range of possibilities for businesses.

Wireless networking firm Cradlepoint developed the software and hardware that will allow businesses to take advantage of this new network technology. And this past June, the company, based in Boise, Idaho, partnered with Australian mobile network operator Telstra to launch the world’s first 5G service for business based on its comprehensive, enterprise-class 5G solution. Cradlepoint’s NetCloud platform and specialized hardware—

including wideband adapters and routers—serve as the foundation of the carriers’ unique 5G offering. Here, Cradlepoint CEO George Mulhern explains what businesses need to be ready for in a new, 5G-powered world.

What types of innovations will we see coming from businesses, thanks to 5G?

Everyone’s trying to predict what the killer apps will be with 5G. But there was no Uber before LTE, and nobody predicted that LTE would open the door to a whole host of new on-demand service apps. The same is true for social media—LTE has transformed how people connect to each other through smartphone apps like Facebook. 5G allows you to transmit massive amounts of data with milliseconds of latency at fiber-like speeds. It’s going to open up a new

generation of business capabilities and applications. I think it’s going to be a field day for entrepreneurs.