3 COVID-19 trials are on hold, stoking uncertainty about vaccine safety

Three COVID-19 trials are on hold as cases surge, with an average of over 60,000 new cases per day in the U.S. over the last week. The pauses have exacerbated concerns that vaccines in particular are being rushed through the safety and efficacy trial process.

These kinds of pauses are fairly ordinary in the system for vaccination approval. On Thursday, a member of that National Institute of Health addressed the holds on clinical trials for Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca at a meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, which is providing oversight to the many COVID-19 vaccine efforts.

“Adverse events are expected in both the vaccine and placebo group,” said Hilary Marston, a medical officer at the National Institutes of Health and a policy adviser for Pandemic Preparedness, at the meeting. “We are finding these events because we are specifically looking for them, and we are looking for them according to tried and true processes.”

She emphasized that COVID-19 clinical vaccine trials are being made more efficient, but are still being done in a way to ensure that any vaccine approved under emergency use authorization is safe and effective.

“Recent regulatory holds are signs the systems are working as expected,” she said. “We are finding these cases and working them up thoroughly.”

AstraZeneca was the first to pause its vaccine trial, first in July and then again in September. Both pauses were related to a patient experiencing neurological symptoms. On an investor call, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot specified that one patient was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis unrelated to the vaccine, and the second experienced spinal inflammation known as transverse myelitis, according to STAT News. In response to multiple reports about one of its participants experiencing transverse myelitis, AstraZeneca told CNN that it was still investigating and had not arrived at a final diagnosis.

The company has since resumed clinical trials in the U.K., India, Brazil, South Africa, and Japan, but not in the U.S., where participants await their second vaccine dose. One of AstraZeneca’s participants in Brazil reportedly died during the trial, according to Reuters, but had not received the experimental vaccine and so the trial will continue.