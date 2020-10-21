I was diagnosed with ADHD at 30. It’s changed how I think about productivity

I’ve been productivity-obsessed for years. Books, blogs, podcasts—you name it, I’ve probably inhaled it, and if I haven’t? Let me grab a pen and write down the name. So when my therapist asked me if I had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, also known as ADHD, I felt like my world had been tipped upside down. I knew all of my problems already (or so I thought), and—at 30 years old—I couldn’t have ADHD.

Imposter syndrome, sure. But hopping from job to job, easily bored with my work, constantly distracted by a new project or side hustle idea? I thought that was just life as a creative entrepreneur.

Unfortunately, however, I also couldn’t actually remember the last time I had a “normal” workweek that didn’t involve losing hours at a time to simple distractions, feeling massively overwhelmed by my growing to-do list, and avoiding even the simplest projects. As a chronic overachiever driven to success, I prided myself on my ability to do amazing work quickly, but—in the same breath—I also knew how much I struggled to put in the average 40-hour workweek.

I told myself that my struggles with productivity were normal, but—in reality—they were anything but.

It came to a head when I realized I’d spent three weeks avoiding a single email from my boss. It wasn’t anything scary, it didn’t have a major project in it, and—given the fact that she didn’t notice—it wasn’t a big deal that I let myself “miss” it. In fact, it took me less than 30 seconds to respond and move on. But the emotional weight of that single task? It felt like trying to move a mountain.

A month later, ensconced in a psychiatrist’s office, I broke down in sobs when I admitted to her that I’d struggled with work—and my self-worth in relation to it—for years. Thanks to my inability to get things done, I didn’t have the words (let alone the awareness) to identify the problem, and I was exhausted from trying. Even the simplest task could feel like a five-hundred pound weight, meaning even if I didn’t succeed in lifting it, I was consistently drained from the effort.

“I want to work,” I told her. “I’m not lazy. I’m not procrastinating. I’m trying but sometimes it doesn’t actually do anything. I just want to work.”

When she finally confirmed my diagnosis, I was equal parts angry and relieved. It hurt to have a massive part of my life—something I’d wrestled with for decades—reduced to something that felt simple. The more I learned about ADHD, the more I realized how pervasive its effects were in my life. It had an impact on everything from my career trajectory to my reading habits, and I was frustrated to learn that, at 30 years old, my ADHD had been holding me back personally—and professionally—without even realizing.