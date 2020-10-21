Exclusive: Bob Iger joins his first non-Disney board since Apple

Thirteen months after Bob Iger left the Apple board of directors, the executive chairman and chairman of the board of directors of the Walt Disney Company is joining his only other outside board.

Iger will sit on the board of Perfect Day, a startup that uses fermentation to produce animal-free, flora-made dairy protein.

No word if Mickey would eat that kind of cheese.

“Innovation and leadership are both key to world changing ideas,” he says in a written statement. “Perfect Day has established both innovation in its use of technology and novel approach to fighting climate change and clear leadership in building a category with a multi-year head start in the industry they’re helping to build.” This morning’s announcement also marks the first time that someone who isn’t Asian or Asian American has sat on Perfect Day’s board.

Iger is filling the founder-designated board seat. Also on the Berkeley, California-based company’s board are the cofounders, Ryan Pandya and Perumal Gandhi, and representatives from lead investors Aftab Mathur of Temasek Holdings and Patrick Zhang of Horizons Ventures.

“We’re honored and blown away,” Pandya tells Fast Company. “He’s an actual operator who has scaled and operated a company that is not just huge and well-recognized, but a beloved brand around the world.”

Iger will be Disney’s executive chairman through 2021. In February, he announced that he was stepping down as CEO, a position he’d held since 2005. On his watch, Disney acquired Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 21st Century Fox and launched ESPN Plus in 2018 and Disney Plus last November.

Iger resigned from Apple’s board last September as the two companies were gearing up to launch competing streaming-TV services.