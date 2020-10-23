This company is using 5G to change the historical narrative on race and ethnicity

Find out how Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband supports the augmented reality technology that’s helping one company create more inclusive representations of people of color throughout history. Hear more about the technology featured in the new 5G documentary, “Speed of Thought,” from a panel at the 2020 Fast Company Innovation Festival.
