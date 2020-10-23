advertisement
See how 5G technology could someday make firefighters safer and more effective

John Long of Qwake Technologies discusses the power of 5G at the 2020 Fast Company Innovation Festival.

By FastCo Works

5G could someday help firefighters stream what they’re seeing in emergencies and develop a team approach and increase group intelligence. That has the potential to make everyone safer. Hear more about the technology featured in the new 5G documentary, “Speed of Thought,” from a panel at the 2020 Fast Company Innovation Festival.

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

